Ruth Langsford wows in striking M&S suit – and wait 'til you see the colour

After weeks away from the Loose Women panel, Ruth Langsford has finally returned to our screens – and she certainly made an entrance!

Joining her co-stars Gloria Hunniford, Brenda Edwards and Jane Moore on the hit ITV show, Ruth debuted a striking new suit from one of her favourite brands, Marks & Spencer.

Looking gorgeous in green; a ruched sleeve blazer and matching wide-leg trousers made up the TV star's glamorous two-piece.

Keeping all eyes on the emerald hue of her M&S suit, Ruth completed her ensemble with a classic white T-shirt and silver hoop earrings.

Ruth teamed her colourful co-ord with a classic white T-shirt and silver jewellery

As for her hair and makeup, the blonde beauty modelled a bouncy blowdry, and the most radiant complexion. Dusting her eyes in a purple smokey eyeshadow, she added a hint of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss – stunning.

In love with her look? Us too, and you can shop the full look online.

GET THE LOOK:

Retailing at £49.50, Ruth's blazer is designed in a laid-back relaxed fit and features three-quarter length ruched sleeves, flap pockets and peaked lapels. Perfect for the office, you can also pair it with your favourite jeans and trainers to create a smart-casual look.

Ruched Sleeve Blazer, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

Of course, if you want to replicate Ruth's entire outfit then you'll want to add the coordinating drawstring trousers for an extra £29.50. Described as 'lightweight' and 'breezy', they're also equipped with two concealed side pockets for keeping essentials close.

Crepe Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

While Loose Women viewers have missed seeing Ruth – and her gorgeous workwear outfits – on the show, the presenter has remained in the public eye, and she even hosted her own Feeling Fabulous event.

Taking to social media last week, the mum-of-one posted several photos from the event, including one of her wearing a pair of dark blue skinny jeans, a pale pink T-shirt, a crisp white blazer and pale pink heels.

Captioning the snaps, she wrote:

"I have finally come up for air after my Feeling Fabulous event….what a weekend! A MASSIVE thank you to those of you who came from far and wide to attend….it meant so much to me. As my first event it was hard to know what to expect but it exceeded my expectations. You all brought such energy and fun and made me feel very supported - I will never be able thank you enough. It was wonderful to meet so many of you and talk about how you were finding the day…thank you for all your positivity, encouragement and kind words."

