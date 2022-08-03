Kate Garraway's stunning Marks & Spencer dress is selling like hotcakes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's official – Kate Garraway's Marks & Spencer dress has sparked a fan frenzy.

Debuting the 'Floral Round Neck Tea Dress' on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, the TV star couldn't have looked more glamorous in her bright blue dress, which retails at an affordable £39.50.

WATCH: Kate Garraway's dress causes a stir

Adorned with contemporary short puff sleeves, a floaty midaxi skirt and a high neck, it's the ultimate everyday style, perfect for pairing with heels and a clutch bag, or white trainers and a denim jacket.

Our advice? You better act quick, because it's already flying off of the virtual shelves, and we predict a sellout.

Kate looked so gorgeous on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Britain

Posting a gorgeous full-length snap of the presenter on Instagram, Kate's stylist Debbie Harper raved about her ensemble, writing:

"Beautiful blue dress @marksandspencerfashionpr worn by the lovely @kategarraway."

Accessorised to perfection, the blonde beauty could be seen wearing her M&S dress with gold metallic sandals and an array of colourful beaded bracelets.

GET THE LOOK:

Floral Round Neck Midaxi Tea Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

As for her hair and makeup, Kate's glossy locks were smoothed into a sleek, straight style that framed her face. Keeping all focus on the aqua hues of her dress, she opted for a subtle, yet radiant complexion which consisted of a rosy blusher, a dash of mascara and a barely-there nude lipstick.

A fan of bold colours, Kate loves to stand out in vibrant pieces, and last month she debuted another stunning blue dress from the celebrity-loved label, Rixo.

Kate, 55, sported an azure blue floral crêpe midi dress on Good Morning Britain, featuring a rounded neckline and decorative ruffled, ruched sleeves. She slipped on a pair of indigo point-toe heels to elevate her on-the-go aesthetic.

The TV star's Marks & Spencer dress is perfect for summer

When it comes to fashion, Kate has a number of icons that she looks to for style tips, and she previously revealed some of them to HELLO!

"Jennifer Aniston in Friends looked great," she said. "Audrey Hepburn and Amal Clooney - and she's got George which isn't a bad accessory. Quirky people I like, too! Paloma Faith - there's something about her style I just like. I'd like to be Chrissie Hynde - we all want to put a pair of leather trousers on and be her, right? And of course, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins!"

