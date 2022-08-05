Newly single Rachel Stevens looks sensational in shoulder-baring top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rachel Stevens stormed the charts with S Club 7 in the late '90s and the newly single singer is fast becoming a fashion sensation – her new shoulder-baring high-waisted look is another smash hit.

After taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, the mum-of-two posted a photo of herself looking effortlessly stylish and almost incognito in her statement Celine dark sunglass. However, Rachel couldn't help but stand out because she looked stunning in her black form-fitting shoulder-baring top. Even her breezy khaki linen trousers emphasised her hourglass figure.

Rachel, 44, opted for black and white Chanel flats paired with a smart black leather clutch bag and trendy optic white manicure as she struck a pose.

Rachel hits the mark city chic ensemble

The London-based singer's 287k-strong Instagram fanbase rushed to like her post which she captioned: "Summer in the city" with a black love heart. A fan immediately posted: "So Chic," and another said: "love your ensemble." A third fan commented that she looked "just like Jennifer Aniston" in one of the photos.

Only hours later, after being inundated with fan requests, Rachel replied with an Instagram story for fans wanting to get her look, she wrote: "Linking this gorgeous @allsaints top for those asking." And Rachel's All Saints top is in the sale!

Laurel top, was £89 now £62, All Saints

Earlier this week Rachel wowed fans around the world with her backless, cut-out Free People dress.

Rachel's boho frock was adored by fans

She posted a video of herself showcasing the beautiful floaty frock and twirling to give fans a peek of the back. She captioned the video: "I had such a gorgeous time the other night celebrating the opening of @freepeopleeu beautiful new store… A perfect summer evening."

Rachel isn't the only star to rock the Bohemian chic look this week, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence wore a very flattering scoop neck dress in New York only days ago. And even Sophie Wessex has worn a blouse with a boho flare.

