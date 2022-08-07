Michelle Keegan dazzles in elegant wedding guest dress in unseen photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Anything Michelle Keegan wears we want in our wardrobe, stat. The former Coronation Street actress rocked the ultimate wedding guest dress to attend the nuptials of her husband's sister, Jessica Wright, as revealed in previously unseen photos.

Michelle's sister-in-law took to Instagram to mark the first anniversary of her intimate wedding ceremony in England, posting unseen snaps from the special day shared with her husband William Lee-Kemp before their lavish ceremony in Majorca. Michelle, 35, looked stunning in a bridal white dress adorned with red flowers.

The glamorous star wore her glossy brunette tresses in an elegant low bun, allowing face-framing bangs to fall past her face, highlighting her natural beauty glow.

Michelle accessorised with a beaded clutch bag and elegant pearl drop earrings. Exquisite!

Michelle donned a floral wedding guest dress ©Natalie Evans Photography

Michelle's dress looks mighty like the 'Nikita' ruffled Georgette midi-dress from Reformation, but sadly the figure-flattering, feminine frock is past season buy and has since sold out.

If you're looking to recreate the Brassic actress' stunning ensemble, Reformation's 'Jasen' dress is a full-length frock that's fitted in the bodice and waist with a relaxed-fitting trumpet skirt. It has ruffle detailing and tie straps, a timeless look perfect for turning heads this wedding season.

Jasen Dress, £300, Reformation

Jessica penned a heartfelt tribute to her special day on Instagram, writing: "On this day a year ago William & I had our English wedding ceremony in a quaint private church in our village & it was one of the most special moments of our lives, surrounded by just our nearest & dearest.

"My grandad walked me down the aisle, sadly my Nan was in hospital but it was also my sister @natalyawright_x 21st birthday which made the day kind of even more special for me. Swipe to the end to see a little video of the day made by my beautiful sister-in-law @michkeegan.

"Photographer @natalieevans_photography Thank you @lucasmarmitage for sourcing this gorgeous dress for me too. Flowers from our local florist."

