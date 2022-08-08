Frankie Bridge just found the perfect holiday dress from H&M – and it's under £40

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to fashion, we can always count on Frankie Bridge to share her absolute faves from the high street – and her latest segment is all about dressing for your holiday.

Posting a montage of her go-to daytime and evening looks on Instagram, the presenter modelled everything from fabulous floral trousers to colourful co-ords, but there was one outfit in particular that stole the show.

Draped in H&M's 'Long Chiffon Dress', Frankie was a real-life goddess in green – and we couldn't be more obsessed.

Priced at £39.99, the TV star's vibrant midi features a deep V-neck front and irregular seams with narrow ties at the front and back. Designed to beat the heat, it also comes with a high slit in one side, allowing plenty of movement.

Frankie accessorised her gorgeous green dress with gold sandals

Not sure how to style it? Take fashion cues from Frankie.

Showing off her sun-kissed tan, the brunette beauty teamed her emerald dress with metallic sandals and matching gold hoop earrings.

Wearing her glossy hair down in effortless beachy waves, Frankie sported the most radiant complexion, which consisted of a brown glittery eyeshadow, glowy bronzer and a warm taupe lipstick – stunning.

GET THE LOOK:

Green Long Chiffon Dress, £39.99, H&M

Unsurprisingly, after sharing her latest reel on Instagram, the Loose Women star was inundated with praise.

"Love them all but just absolutely loving green atm looks gorgeous on you," wrote one.

"Absolutely love your outfits," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love all of the outfits!!! Now which to choose???"

Frankie shared the full reel of her favourite holiday looks on Instagram

Thanks to her 'Frankie's Faves' segment on social media, the mum-of-two is becoming an undisputed fashion icon, and she's even launched her own collection with F&F at Tesco.

Proving majorly popular, fans, in particular, are loving the Coral Pink Midi Dress, which retails at £36. Showcasing the beautifully bright number on Instagram, Frankie could be seen posing by the sea, alongside the caption: "Bring some brightness to the beach with FW Bridge!"

And it’s safe to say that we’ll be adding it to our baskets as well.

