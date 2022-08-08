Holly Willoughby's new £39.50 Marks & Spencer dress will fly off the shelves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has been an ambassador for high street mecca Marks & Spencer for quite some time now and we love seeing her new edit drop. There's always a dazzling dress or two that becomes high on our wish lists and her newest style is no exception.

The This Morning star's latest frock costs £39.50 and is known as the 'Floral Round Neck Midaxi Tea Dress'.

The website says of the style: "Decorated with big bold blooms, this tea dress packs a punch. The regular fit piece has a classic round neck and feminine short puff sleeves. It sits at a modern midaxi length and fastens with a zip."

It's received great reviews online already. One shopper said of the style: "I bought this for a special family celebration. It fits true to size and the fabric drapes nicely and is not too clingy. I bought the short length which is just right for me. The puff sleeves are flattering without being too exaggerated.'

A couple of the sizes have already sold out, so get in there fast should you wish to invest!

Floral Round Neck Midaxi Tea Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Giving her verdict on the fancy frock, Holly said on Instagram: "It’s all about the print! Isn’t this just the most perfect day-to-night dress? I love finding pieces that you can dress up or down – and this one will be coming with me everywhere! Hurry before it sells out. #MyMarks AD."

Speaking to HELLO! about the partnership, the blonde beauty previously said: "I have grown up with and have always loved M&S, so when they asked me to be a Brand Ambassador, of course I said yes! For me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to styles; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

