Audrey McGraw is the ultimate fashionista in stunning new vacation photos with famous family The McGraw siblings are taking on New York City!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter Audrey McGraw has shared a series of new vacation photos from her time visiting older sister Gracie in New York City.

The close-knit siblings look to be having the times of their lives in the Big Apple as they celebrate middle sister Maggie's birthday.

Audrey shared a gorgeous picture of herself posing in a crop top while in Gracie's stylish apartment, complete with a cowgirl hat and mini skirt.

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

Other photos included one of the three sisters all dressed up for a night out, and even a funny video of Gracie riding along on a scooter while doing an impressive leg kick Victoria Beckham style.

Gracie - who is also active on social media - shared pictures from their time together too, including a sweet tribute to her younger siblings in one candid snapshot.

She wrote: "Who has got two thumbs and two hotter younger sisters?"

Audrey McGraw shared a series of vacation photos with her sisters in NYC

All three sisters are talented singers. Audrey often shares videos of herself singing at the piano at her home, which receive rave reviews from her famous followers such as Rita Wilson. Gracie is currently performing on Broadway in Broadway Sings, having moved to New York City to pursue her dream last year.

Maggie, meanwhile, was part of a band while she was a student at Stanford University.

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters are incredibly close

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

Audrey is the youngest of Faith and Tim's daughters

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

While all three daughters are now thriving living away from home, they often go back to visit their family home in Nashville, where Tim and Faith still live.

