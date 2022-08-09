Rachel Stevens rocks Kate Middleton-style dress and we love it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rachel Stevens wowed her Instagram followers on Monday wearing the most beautiful polka dot midi dress - and we’re sure the Duchess would approve of the elegant style.

The singer showed off a selection of chic Oasis fashion pieces including unique prints and vibrant colours, but we particularly love the Kate Middleton-Esque high neck midi dress that’s perfect for summer occasions. The dress is currently in the sale, but you’ll need to hurry if you love it - as it’s selling fast.

Spot ruched puffed sleeve midi dress, was £79, now £63.20, Oasis

The cinching at the waist of the dress gives the most flattering appearance, with a high neckline, lightly puffed sleeves, and a thigh-high slit that creates an ultra-feminine silhouette. Finished with bow detailing at the back, the elegant polka dot frock would look perfect teamed with a pair of strappy sandals or heels for a sophisticated summer ensemble.

Rachel looked spot-on as she teamed the midi dress with a pair of black strappy heels

Sharing an Instagram reel with a series of summer occasion outfits, the 44-year-old captioned the post: “Ad Sharing a few of my favourite @oasisfashion dresses that take you from day to those gorgeous balmy evenings to a summer wedding. All bases covered! Which is your favourite?”.

Rachel’s followers were quick to comment on the post. One fan wrote, “You look incredible!”. Another added: “Gorgeous!! Honestly you have a wonderful collection, I love it!”

The mum-of-two, who recently split from her husband Alex Bourne, has been blowing fans away recently with an array of stunning outfits. The star stepped out last week in the most striking cut-out dress, as well as a chic shoulder-baring top.

We're loving the star's chic fashion choices - and we can’t wait to see what she wears next!

