Christine Lampard's polka dot dress has a sassy feature we bet you missed

Christine Lampard has returned to our screens for the latest edition of Loose Women and we are completely obsessed with her latest dress.

The mother-of-two donned a maxi frock from one of her favourite designers, Rixo. Known as the 'Hattie', it has a striking, hand-painted print, as well as a super-flattering, squared neckline. We love the elasticised shoulders, slim sleeves, natural waistline and the fact it has a subtle, thigh-high split - wow! Costing £265, it's selling out fast and is the perfect frock for a party.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Christine is impeccably well dressed and likes to keep things simple. She previously said: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable having my legs covered and parts of my arms covered."

She also tries to shop more sustainably, recently telling HELLO!: "I do shop better than I have done in the past, I think before I buy now instead of buying something new for the weekend.

Christine looked beautiful on Loose Women wearing Rixo

Now I think, what can I do with the piece, and will it be in my wardrobe for a long time before I buy."

Christine's dress:

Rixo Hattie spotted-print midi dress, £366, Farfetch

Like many celebrities, Christine uses a professional stylist for her TV appearances. As well as Mother Shoppers on Loose Women, and Bronagh Webster when she's standing in for Lorraine Kelly, Christine has had her outfits put together by Angie Smith - Holly Willoughby's former stylist.

Previously speaking about the talented professional, she said: "I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'Yes'! She's brilliant.

