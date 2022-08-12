Ruth Lansford swears by this £20 heatwave saviour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford has shared her solution for keeping cool during the heatwave - and you can grab the handheld gadget for less than £20.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram to share a video of her on a shoot using her handheld fan, and we’re ready to snap one up for ourselves right away.

Handheld portable fan, £19.99, Amazon

The mini portable fan is rechargeable and folding, so you can pop it in your bag for some much-needed relief on the go. It has three power settings, and can even sit upright for a fresh breeze while you work at your desk!

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of the heatwave must-have, which has received glowing reviews and over 1,000 five-star ratings. One happy customer wrote: “This little fan is absolutely brilliant. I have it folded on its handle/stand on the bedside cabinet when the weather is hot because my flat turns into an oven. I just need to put it on the lowest speed and it is enough to get a nice cool breeze reaching me to make me feel comfortable.”

Another added: “Excellent quality and worth every penny, this fan is a personal gadget everyone should have.”

Ruth took to her Instagram to share how she's keeping cool in the heat

With the hot weather showing no signs of ending yet, the compact fan is perfect for using at home, on the go and on holiday, with shoppers praising its long battery life.

We’re adding the handheld fan to our basket immediately!

