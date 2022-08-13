Rachel Stevens wows in dramatic jumpsuit that’s perfect for summer - and it’s 30% off in the sale!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rachel Stevens has dazzled her Instagram followers once again with another chic outfit choice - and the dramatic jumpsuit is the perfect summer staple.

The star shared a snap on Saturday of herself wearing the pleated black jumpsuit from Me+Em. Thankfully, it's still available to shop, and it’s currently 30% off in the sale - so hurry!

Rachel teamed the jumpsuit with a gold buckle belt and gold heels

The former S Club 7 star teamed her one-piece with a double-buckled belt which contrasted beautifully with the jumpsuit, with a pair of gold strappy heels and a JW PEI bag.

As for her accessories, the singer opted for a gold bangle and statement ring, teamed with a silver watch. She wore her hair in loose waves, with a light smokey eye and pink lip. Stunning!

Get the look

Pleat belted jumpsuit, was £150, now £105, ME+EM

The jumpsuit features a dramatic wide leg with pleated detailing, paired a fitted bodice and feminine scoop neck. The belt cinches the waist for the most flattering silhouette, with an airy feel that’s comfortable while still being super stylish.

We recommend teaming the jumpsuit with a pair of sandals and a crossbody bag for an effortlessly chic daywear look, or opt for a pair of pastel wedges for a glam evening ensemble. The versatility of the one-piece makes it a great staple for all year round - and we particularly love it as a lightweight summer piece.

Gabbi bag, £89, JW PEI

Double circle belt, £12, ASOS

It’s not the first time the mum-of-two has blown fans away with her ultra-stylish looks, the star has recently been seen wearing a Kate Middleton-style polka dot dress, a sleek shoulder-baring top, and the most gorgeous cut-out summer dress.

