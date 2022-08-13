Christina Aguilera stuns in daring stage outfit The Genie in a Bottle singer looked flawless as ever

Christina Aguilera is one of our favorite singers, and the talented songstress never fails to impress when it comes to her fashion.

PHOTOS: Top 10 wacky celebrity piercings: From Victoria Beckham to Christina Aguilera & more

The star was recalling some of her best memories from touring in the United Kingdom, and some of the looks she revisited were iconic. The most standout one was the second slide she shared which featured the Genie in a Bottle hitmaker in a daring bodice with a flame design that nearly bared her bust!

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to deocrate your closet like an A-list celebrity

Corsets seemed to be on the agenda for the singer, as she wore a wide variety of them ranging in neon colors to plain black.

SEE: Christina Aguilera shares rare date night picture with fiancé Matthew Rutler

WOW: Christina Aguilera celebrates self-love in bikini-clad selfies

But there was a statement piece in the mix as well, as she wore a gigantic cape in the shape of the Progress Pride flag, a nod to her large following within the LGBTQ+ community.

In her caption, she wrote: "Moments from the UK! Thank you to everyone who made this Summer Series possible.

"From my Fighters from all over who came to see me perform, to my team who made all of the magic happen. I wouldn't have been able to do this without each and every one of you."

Christina astounded in all her outfits

Fans were quick to share their joy in the comments, as one enthused: "Thank U FOR BLESSING US AT THE O2 QUEEN," and a second said: "Loved every second."

A third posted: "We love you so much," while many fans implored her to visit their country, including those from Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

SEE: Christina Aguilera looks effortlessly gorgeous in silky gown

WOW: Christina Aguilera is a bombshell in new music video you need to see

Earlier this month, Christina worked her fans into a frenzy when she shared a carousel of stunning photos that highlighted her figure.

The Fighter hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to reflect on the first week of her summer concerts, and her stage outfits are a sight to behold!

Christina always looks flawless

One image saw Christina rocking a black corset that cinched in her trim waist. The garment featured lace, sheer sleeves, and a lacy trim around the hem and bust.

She teamed it with a pair of incredible black PVC, thigh-high boots, and added dramatic makeup and a long blonde ponytail.

READ: Christina Aguilera shares upsetting career update fans weren't expecting

MORE: Christina Aguilera leaves fans majorly excited with surprise announcement

Another photo saw Christina rock the same daring boots, but swap out her black corset for a metallic silver one that gave off a futuristic vibe thanks to its color and structured shape at the hips.

Captioning the sensational images, she simply wrote: "The first week of my Summer Series has been a dream! UK, I'm so excited to see you!" she added, referencing her shows in Scarborough, Liverpool, and London's O2 Arena.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.