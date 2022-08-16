Christine Lampard turns heads in the in £49.99 Mango trousers we need

Christine Lampard has returned to our screens as she fills in for Lorraine Kelly on the TV veteran's morning show throughout the summer months, and we have been loving her outfits so far.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-two looked as beautiful as ever, wearing a lovely stone-coloured, sleeveless top, which she tucked into the waistband of her trousers, which was by high street store Mango.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Costing £49.99, the 'High Waist Palazzo Trousers' come in three other shades and are super flattering. Worn with heels like Christine, they really elongate your legs. All sizes are currency available, so get them while you can!

She wore her raven tresses in a relaxed, curled style and immaculate makeup was applied to her pretty and striking features.

The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard has stood in for Lorraine during her holidays for quite some time now. She spoke about presenting on her own in an interview with ITV and said: "It’s more scary presenting by yourself because if something goes wrong, it’s up to you to fix it. You can kill a couple of minutes talking to another presenter, so it’s definitely more on edge when you are on your own. It’s certainly more stressful. But, saying that, Lorraine is such a well-oiled machine. Lorraine has everything so perfectly organised."

Christine's Trousers:

High Waist Palazzo Trousers, £49.99, Mango

The TV star also spoke about how she handles getting starstruck at some of Lorraine's special guests. "I guess it would be the big Hollywood stars, but saying that, once anyone is sat in front of you, it’s very rare to feel there’s something unusual about them. They are just human beings at the end of the day and they are just there to talk about their jobs. I see it as my job to make them comfortable, so if I go in nervous and jittery, it doesn’t help anyone."

Speaking about her powerful female friendships she has on ITV, Christine revealed: "We all have such a great time. I adore Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Holly Willoughby – I’m close to all of our girls. I’m obviously surrounded by them at Loose Women, too."

