Christine Lampard wows Lorraine viewers in fiery red dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Returning to Lorraine on Thursday morning, Christine Lampard looked ravishing in red as she stepped out in a cherry-coloured dress from & Other Stories.

RELATED: Christine Lampard's new blue outfit is a total show-stopper on Lorraine

Sparking a major reaction from fans, the TV star was spotted wearing the Scoop Neck Knit Midi Dress which retails at £85. Putting her own spin on the high street buy, Christine tied the halterneck straps into a sweet bow instead, lending her dress a 90s aesthetic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Complete with a round neckline, short sleeves and a keyhole front, we can see why the presenter picked it. A transitional piece that can be worn in either summer or autumn, we also love the way Christine accessorised it.

Adding a pair of nude square toe heels, and layered gold necklaces, the mum-of-two looked effortlessly elegant.

MORE: Christine Lampard turns heads in the in £49.99 Mango trousers we need

READ: Christine Lampard shares candid insight into co-parenting stepdaughters Isla and Luna

Christine teamed her cherry red dress with nude square-toe heels

Sweeping her glossy hair into a low chignon, complete with loosely curled strands that framed her face, Christine also sported a glowing complexion.

Drawing attention to her dark eyes with a dusting of brown eyeshadow, she completed her makeup with sunkissed bronzer and a hint of nude lipgloss.

GET THE LOOK:

Scoop Neck Knit Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

Taking to Instagram with several glamorous snaps of her outfit, Christine was, almost immediately, inundated with compliments.

"Love this, red is so your colour," replied one fan. "Looking gorgeous in that dress," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Stunning. Classy lady!"

The TV star swept her brunette hair into a low chignon

While continuing her summer stint on Lorraine, Christine has provided plenty of style inspiration to viewers, and on Wednesday she had fans swooning over another of her looks.

Rocking a truly stunning blue maxi dress, that was emblazoned with a pretty white floral print, the 43-year-old's outfit hailed from Me+Em, which also happens to be a favourite among royals, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessex.

Polishing off her ensemble with black strappy sandals, and silver jewellery, Christine couldn't have looked more sophisticated.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.