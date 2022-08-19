Christine Lampard gives off prairie girl vibes in the dreamiest denim dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rounding off the week in style, Christine Lampard just stepped out in the dreamiest denim dress for Friday's episode of Lorraine, and we couldn't love it more.

RELATED: Christine Lampard wows Lorraine viewers in fiery red dress

Embracing one of the season's most popular trends, the presenter gave off prairie-girl vibes in an anglaise-trimmed midi dress by one of her favourite brands, Rixo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Keeping all focus on the romantic details of her dress, Christine opted for simple and subtle accessories. Adding her go-to dagger droplet earrings, a silver interlocking chain necklace and a pair of nude square toe sandals, the 43-year-old looked seriously chic.

Retailing at £265, if you've fallen head over heels for Christine's dress then you're in luck. Available to shop in most sizes from Net-a-Porter, this transitional piece can be worn in summer with sandals or boots in autumn.

MORE: Christine Lampard turns heads in the in £49.99 Mango trousers we need

READ: Christine Lampard shares candid insight into co-parenting stepdaughters Isla and Luna

Christine accessorised her Rixo dress with nude square toe sandals

Adorned with vintage-inspired details, it's made from lightweight denim and features a round neckline and gathered sleeves trimmed with ruffled broderie anglaise.

For her latest appearance on Lorraine, Christine completed her prairie-girl aesthetic with effortless beachy waves and a glowing complexion.

Rixo Denim Midi Dress, £265, Net-a-Porter

Framing her eyes with dark brown eyeshadow and a hint of mascara, she added sunkissed bronzer to contour and a lick of high-shine taupe lip gloss to match – stunning.

All week long Christine has been inspiring viewers with her on-screen wardrobe, and one of our favourites is the ravishing red dress which she wore on Thursday.

GET THE LOOK:

Denim V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Sporting the Scoop Neck Knit Midi Dress from & Other Stories, the brunette beauty polished off her ensemble with nude sandals and layered gold necklaces.

When it comes to fashion, Christine likes to keep things simple, embodying a less is more approach. She previously said: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable having my legs covered and parts of my arms covered."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.