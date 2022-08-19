Christine Lampard gives off prairie girl vibes in the dreamiest denim dress

Megan Bull
Presenting Friday's episode of Lorraine, Christine Lampard stepped out in a denim prairie-style dress from Rixo, and you can shop it for £265.
Rounding off the week in style, Christine Lampard just stepped out in the dreamiest denim dress for Friday's episode of Lorraine, and we couldn't love it more.
Embracing one of the season's most popular trends, the presenter gave off prairie-girl vibes in an anglaise-trimmed midi dress by one of her favourite brands, Rixo.
Keeping all focus on the romantic details of her dress, Christine opted for simple and subtle accessories. Adding her go-to dagger droplet earrings, a silver interlocking chain necklace and a pair of nude square toe sandals, the 43-year-old looked seriously chic.
Retailing at £265, if you've fallen head over heels for Christine's dress then you're in luck. Available to shop in most sizes from Net-a-Porter, this transitional piece can be worn in summer with sandals or boots in autumn.
Christine accessorised her Rixo dress with nude square toe sandals
Adorned with vintage-inspired details, it's made from lightweight denim and features a round neckline and gathered sleeves trimmed with ruffled broderie anglaise.
For her latest appearance on Lorraine, Christine completed her prairie-girl aesthetic with effortless beachy waves and a glowing complexion.
Rixo Denim Midi Dress, £265, Net-a-Porter
Framing her eyes with dark brown eyeshadow and a hint of mascara, she added sunkissed bronzer to contour and a lick of high-shine taupe lip gloss to match – stunning.
All week long Christine has been inspiring viewers with her on-screen wardrobe, and one of our favourites is the ravishing red dress which she wore on Thursday.
GET THE LOOK:
Denim V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer
Sporting the Scoop Neck Knit Midi Dress from & Other Stories, the brunette beauty polished off her ensemble with nude sandals and layered gold necklaces.
When it comes to fashion, Christine likes to keep things simple, embodying a less is more approach. She previously said: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable having my legs covered and parts of my arms covered."
