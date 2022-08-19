Gemma Owen spotted in Marks & Spencer wearing stylish £27 jeans 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Love Island couple Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have ticked off another milestone - doing a food shop together. The pair visited M&S Cheshire Oaks and piled in the treats in their trolley.

What did they pick up? Well, lots! But Percy Pigs and the extremely more-ish Mini Bite Tubs appeared, as did a 3 for £8 deli deal.

In true Gemma style she wore heels for the milestone, but kept the rest of the look casual with a pair of £27 jeans from PrettyLittleThing and a nude-coloured crop top.

The ripped spit-hem jeans are still in stock, and they're an absolute steal.

Get the look

Ripped split-hem jeans, £27, PretttyLittlleThing

Gemma's jeans are also available in petite as well.

Luca was having fun in the aisles, throwing in not one, but five bags of M&S Treat bags including Chocolate Covered Pretzels and Giant Chocolate Buttons!

The couple have shared their food shop milestone video on TikTok and have a combined 1.1 MILLION views, with fans loving seeing their relationship go to the next level.

