Gemma Owen follows in Molly-Mae Hague's footsteps with PLT deal

During her time on Love Island, Gemma Owen quickly became a fan favourite so it's hardly surprising that the 19-year-old has enjoyed ongoing success since leaving the villa.

Following in the footsteps of former contestant Molly-Mae Hague, Gemma has since announced that she's signed a substantial six-figure deal with Pretty Little Thing, telling Mail Online that it's a "dream come true."

WATCH: Gemma and Luca go on their first ever Love Island date

"I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show," she said, "and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special."

The first UK brand ambassador to sign a deal with the brand since Molly-Mae Hague, who is currently the Creative Director of PLT, Gemma was reportedly handpicked by founder, Umar Kamani.

The brand announced Gemma as their latest brand ambassador on Instagram

The CEO explained: "Gemma is the perfect person to represent the PLT consumer; she's smart, confident, ambitious and has a much loved, relatable style. We're very excited to have her joining the PLT family and look forward to sharing lots of exciting content, collections, and shoots with our customers."

Gemma has said that the deal is a "dream come true"

Making the announcement Instagram official on Monday morning, Pretty Little Thing posted a gorgeous new photo of Gemma on their feed, alongside the caption: IT'S OFFICIAL. Welcome to the PLT family @gemowen_1. We can't wait to show everyone what we're working on…"

Looking oh-so-chic, the daughter of Michael Owen couldn't have looked more at home while posing in one of PLT's all-pink offices. Nailing business chic in a classic white linen shirt, Gemma accessorised her workwear look with the iconic 'XXX' chain necklace that she wore throughout her time in the villa.

The 19-year-old is following in the footsteps of Love Island star, Molly-Mae Hague

Sparking a major reaction from fans, the brand's 18.6million followers were quick to comment on the news.

"Great choice she's the best girl from the villa," wrote one. "Yes, congratulations Gemma," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Perfect choice, she is gorgeous and talented. Best wishes."

