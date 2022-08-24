Molly-Mae Hague just wore the ultimate slinky holiday dress - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Molly-Mae Hague has sent her fans into a frenzy with the perfect slinky dress for date night - and we’re obsessed with the abstract print.

Thankfully, the marble maxi dress is still available to shop on PrettyLittleThing. But hurry, as we expect it to sell out fast.

Marble print cowl neck maxi dress, £28, PrettyLittleThing

The slinky dress will make a gorgeous staple for holiday evenings, romantic date nights, or for a girl’s night out, with a sleek silhouette and the super chic abstract print. The open back gives an extra glam touch, and we recommend teaming the frock with a pair of gold strappy heels or sandals to elevate the look. It’s available in sizes 4-16, with a plus-size version in sizes 16-30.

The dress is part of Molly-Mae’s latest collection with PrettyLittleThing, which is one of the many collaborations between the influencer and the fashion brand, to which she is a Creative Director, since she first partnered with the brand in 2019.

Molly’s collection is filled with a range of chic pieces, from colourful printed tops to sleek pinstripe co-ords and staple LBD’s - and they’re the ultimate pieces for summer evenings and holidays.

Molly-Mae shared more pieces from her collection on her Instagram story

Taking to Instagram to share the news of the latest collection, the star captioned the post: “Another one for the books… My brand new collection has now DROPPED. @prettylittlething I will never get over the feeling of being able to help design these collections from scratch for you all…”

Fans and famous friends of the 23-year-old were quick to comment. Fellow 2019 Love Islander Maura Higgins wrote, “What a woman”, with cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch adding, “Amazing”.

