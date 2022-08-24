Yes, Kylie Jenner’s £65 cargo pants means they're officially a trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nineties and Noughties fashion is definitely back in style - just ask Kylie Jenner. The Kardashians star went viral on TikTok rocking a millennium-worthy look: a sexy figure hugging tee with oversized cargo pants.

Yes, tiny shirts and big trousers are a major trend. Everybody loves pockets so we can’t say we’re not glad to see the return of the utilitarian look - and we love the price tag on these!

Kylie, with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou on TikTok, in her on-trend look

The billionaire beauty mogul was rocking cargo pants by Jaded London - a Y2K inspired brand that’s available on ASOS and Urban Outfitters – along with a £‌48 tee by her sister Kim Kardashian’s brand, SKIMS.

GET THE LOOK: Jaded London Khaki Baggy Cargo Pants, £65 / $89, Urban Outfitters

KYLIE'S CARGO LOOK FOR (EVEN) LESS: Wide leg cargo trousers, £24 / $35, PrettyLittleThing

The Skims Soft Smoothing t-shirt is sooo popular that it’s waitlisted in Onyx, but it’s still available in other colors. We also suggest the £‌34 cotton rib long tank for a similar bodycon look.

KYLIE WEARS: Soft Smoothing T-Shirt, £‌48, SKIMS

The fashion wasn’t the only thing that got fans (and haters) talking about Kylie’s viral TikTok, in which she playfully danced and cuddled up to BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and appeared to have much fuller lips than usual.

After a troll made a comment about her lips, Kylie shot down the remark with, "It's the filter, but go off.”

Still, we’re adding a Kylie Lip Kit to basket.

