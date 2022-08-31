Alex Jones is back on The One Show - in the coolest £19.99 jeans we've ever seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the gorgeous Alex Jones returned to The One Show after having the summer off with her family and it was great to see her!

Taking to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the show, the mother-of-three said: "Just loved being back on @bbctheoneshow tonight. Such a treat to have one of my absolute favourites on to kick of the new term and always lovely to see @lucyyoungthecook too! Also nice to be back with the dream team ….Styling @tesswright and face painted by @lizbeckettmua and nearly forgot the most important of all….@rokeating."

Alex's mint green jeans were from high street store Mango and are sadly a past season buy that went into the brand's sale. There are a few sizes left in John Lewis, and they cost just £19.99 - act fast!

The TV star teamed it with white high heels and a lovely blouse by L.K.Bennett known as the 'Jackson' white and green stripe cotton broderie trim blouse which costs £179 and all sizes are still available.

We loved Alex's return outfit

Over the summer, the 45-year-old has enjoyed a variety of staycations, and last week treated her legions of fans to a few snippets from her most recent trip to Devon. In one sweet clip, the family could be seen toasting marshmallows over an open log fire.

Mango Aimee Mom Jeans, Green, £19.99, John Lewis

Alex's husband, Charlie, joined the family as they partook in the classic camping activity.

In another snap, Alex cradled baby Annie as they visited Dartington Hall Estate in Totnes.

Jackson White and Green Stripe Cotton Broderie Trim Blouse, £179.00, LK Bennett

Dressed for the balmy weather, the TV star opted for a pair of chic high-waisted denim shorts which she paired with a light blue linen shirt, tan leather sandals, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a tangerine orange handbag.

