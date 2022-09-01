We’re obsessed with Frankie Bridge’s cut-out black midi dress and it’s finally back in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If we ever need high street style inspiration, Frankie Bridge’s Instagram series #FrankiesFaves has us back on track. We’re forever lusting after her latest fashion buys, and the best bit is they’re actually affordable. The only downside? They always sell out super fast.

Back in May, the 33-year-old TV star shared a selfie in a stunning black midi dress and we’ve been waiting for it to drop back in stock ever since.

The dress in question? The Dani Midi Dress by Nobody’s Child. Black is always chic but naturally it can get a little boring, so the cut-out details, puff sleeves and ruffles make this midi a stand-out piece. It’s statement without being too in your face - perfection.

If you’re looking for a dress for an autumn party or even a wedding, this is the one. It’s made from a comfortable lightweight fabric and has a cut that’s flattering on every figure.

Dani Midi Dress, £89, Nobody's Child

Available in sizes 6-18, it costs £89 and is a piece you’ll want to wear on repeat.

Accessorise with gold jewellery, matching strappy sandals and glowy natural makeup like Frankie. Or if you want to go bold, you could style it with a pair of platform heels in bright pink or green.

The black dress of dreams? We think so.

