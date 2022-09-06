Elizabeth Hurley looks gorgeous in daring cut-out dress for Karen Millen collaboration

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Elizabeth Hurley is a British icon so it's not surprising she has teamed up with Karen Millen for their latest ICONS collection.

The British brand – loved for its elevated ready-to-wear, basics and elegant occasion wear – has collaborated with Elizabeth on its third ICONS campaign. Helena Christensen was featured in the first chapter of the collection, while Czech-American model Paulina Porizkova was the second subject.

Launching on Tuesday 6 September, Elizabeth looks sensational modeling the collection, with pieces including figure-hugging dresses, a Versace-inspired print dress, tailored pants, and buttery leather jackets.

In promotional images, Elizabeth looks particularly incredible in a sparkling cut-out dress with sheer sleeves that showcases her toned legs and trim figure. Another image sees her rocking a plunging knee-length leather dress with a nipped-in waist.

She also looks gorgeous in a beautiful corset-inspired black dress with sheer paneling that hugs her curves and a tan-colored leather trench coat with a fur-trimmed hood that falls just above her knees.

According to Karen Millen, Elizabeth is "unapologetically sexy, confident and ultra- alluring, her enviable natural beauty and easy sensuality is what makes her a true style siren.

Elizabeth is the new face of Karen Millen ICONS

"When it comes to Elizabeth's signature style – forever faultlessly dressed – every piece is carefully chosen to frame her form with the intention to enhance her femininity and flair."

The ICONS series is inspired by the early years of the Karen Millen brand, featuring iconic figures from the Eighties, Nineties, and Noughties – curating dedicated collections inspired by their own unique style, fused with the brand's signature designs.

The figure-hugging dresses' flatter curves

Speaking of her new role, Elizabeth said: "I love Karen Millen because their pieces truly represent me. I’m delighted to work alongside the brand on this exclusive edit, an opportunity to show my signature style alongside Karen Millen’s expert craftsmanship.”

Elizabeth is no stranger to showcasing her incredible figure and often dazzles fans with photos of herself modeling her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, on social media.

Elizabeth looks gorgeous

Her toned physique is usually the hot topic of conversation and in the past, she has spoken about how she maintains it with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

Elizabeth's collection includes tonal colors and pops of white and blue

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yogurt, banana, and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," Elizabeth previously told The Cut.

