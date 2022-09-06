Holly Willoughby's fabulous tweed mini dress has fans asking questions

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has just debuted a very seasonal micro mini tweed dress and we love her preppy back-to-school twist on the look.

The mum of three has returned from the summer holidays to present ITV's This Morning with a brand new look. On Tuesday morning Holly, 41, looked fantastic in a navy blue and white tweed mini dress. The presenter and her stylist Danielle Whiteman paired the dress with a crisp white long-sleeved shirt and navy suede ankle boots which lent a smart and professional slant to the fun dress.

Holly looked fresh-faced and ready for work with her hair loosely tied back in a low ponytail and a touch of pink lipstick courtesy of her resident MUA Patsy O'Neill.

Holly's preppy mini dress sparked comments

As soon as Holly shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram her eight million fans clamoured to checkout where the dress was from. "Gorgeous, absolutely love this outfit," wrote one fan, while another added that Holly looked absolutely "stunning in this outfit."

A third fan cheekily teased: "Are you going to school too – amazing," with an encouraging thumbs up and fist bump emoji. Much to the delight of fans, Holly tagged her new dress in the post and you can get the look from & Other Stories.

Blue Tweed Dress, £95, & Other Stories

The dress is selling fast so we have also found a lovely dress with beautiful pearl buttons for a bargain price of £29.99 at New Look which comes in three colours.

Check Bouclé Pinafore Dress, £29.99, New Look

Holly is one of the most stylish celebrity mums and has been known to dress in the latest trends on the school run. Our favourite look to date has to be the leopard print handbag and pink blouse combination that she wore back in September 2019.

