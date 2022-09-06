Carrie Johnson waves goodbye to Number 10 in movie star dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Boris Johnson waved goodbye to number 10 Downing Street on Tuesday with his beautiful wife Carrie in tow. Dressing to impress in support of her politician husband, the blonde wore a gorgeous pink floral flowing dress by high end brand Harmur that cost £485.

We have great news if this dress ignites your senses but is too pricey, as it has actually dropped to £194 in the brand's sale. The website description states: "A stunning new style for this season, the 'Dreamy Maxi Dress' features floaty chiffon sleeves with working buttoned cuffs. The pleating detail at the waist is ultra flattering, zipping up at the back, with an adjustable tie at the neck."

Carrie added gold dainty jewellery and a lovely pair of nude court shoes.

There is no doubt about it, the 34-year-old has dominated the fashion world during her husband's time leading the country. She favours classically cut items and oftens shops sustainably too, renting lots of her fancy frocks as opposed to buying them.

Carrie looked stunning in her Harmur dress

Back in 2019, she even caused a mass sellout! The blonde wore a pink dress by Ghost as she supported her then partner in Downing Street as he became PM.

Carrie's dress:

The Dreamy Maxi Dress Ditsy Floral Fuschia, £194.00, Harmur

The minute photos dropped of Carrie in her summery midi dress, fashion fans flocked to the Ghost website to copy her look, with a lucky few bagging themselves the exact £120 frock.. It went on to sellout on John Lewis' and Selfridges' websites, too.

At the time, a spokesperson for Ghost told HELLO!: "The Luella dress is a Ghost bestseller and is re-worked each season in different prints / colour-ways.

Get the look!

Bright Pink Chiffon Tiered Ruffle Long Sleeve Midi Dress, £45.99, New Look

"The style that Carrie wore was in fact their consistent best-selling dress for two weeks (since it went live), and so it was almost sold out even before she wore it. The dress won’t be re-stocked in that exact colourway, but in new colours for AW19."

