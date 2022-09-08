Fans are all saying the same thing about Fearne Cotton's new hot pink dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Wednesday, Fearne Cotton launched her second Happy Place collection with Nobody’s Child and we’re not exaggerating when we say we want it all.

RELATED: 24 hot pink fashion pieces we love

MORE: 11 transitional dresses to wear now with sandals - and with boots in autumn

The British fashion brand has quickly grown in popularity over the last couple of years thanks to the likes of Fearne, Holly Willoughby and Frankie Bridge showing off its collection of beautiful dresses. Not just coveted designs, many of the materials are sustainably sourced, too.

Our favourite piece from the new collection? In this year's hottest colour trend, it has to be the Peggy dress. The bright pink mini is made entirely from BCI cotton and features a round neck and long puff sleeves with fluted cuffs. We’re obsessed and Instagram seems to feel the same as it’s been receiving a whole lot of heart-eye emojis.

Fearne wears the Peggy dress from her new Happy Place x Nobody's Child collection

‘Loveee this pink number’ says one comment. While another wrote, ‘This colour is incredible’, and one added, 'Omg it’s amazing!!!’.

Peggy dress, £65, Nobody's Child

It’s the perfect piece for the transition between the summer and autumn seasons as it can be worn toughened up with chunky boots for daytime dressing or platform heels if you’re going out.

MORE: 19 stylish winter boots to shop now before the new season starts

If a bold mini dress isn’t your style, there are so many more gorgeous pieces from the heart print Evie midi dress, worn by Fearne at her Happy Place festival last weekend, to the Piper cord pinny that would look amazing as part of your workwear wardrobe.

Evie dress, £49, Nobody's Child

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.