Amanda Holden stuns in flattering hourglass dress with royal link

Amanda Holden may have toned down her look of late as a mark of respect for the late Queen, but her daring fashion sense is emerging once again, with the star rocking an unusual new version of Princess Kate's favourite dress.

When the Britain's Got Talent star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning, she debuted a brand new figure-hugging pure silk dress. Fashion fans immediately recognised the outfit as the 'Mathilde' polka dot silk tea dress by L.K Bennett as the Princess of Wales has famously worn the navy and white spotted version multiple times. However, Amanda's dress is a fun shade of moss green and cream – and it looks wonderful!

The 51-year-old's dress features dazzling crystal buttons and pleated detailing at the waist before flaring out into a classic tea-length silhouette. Amanda made the tricky green hue work for her by wearing pink lipstick and pink blush for a healthy rosy glow.

Amanda's choice of footwear was fabulous; she opted for Gianvito Rossi leather and PVC pointed high heels that have become a staple in many celebrity wardrobes. Amanda chose a pair with white leather tips, tying in with the colour of the polka dots and white collar of her dress.

If you love the latest version of Princess Kate's go-to polka dot dress, as worn by Amanda, then you can shop the look directly from L.K Bennett for £379.

Mathilde Silk Polka Dot Tea Dress, £379, L.K Bennett

This isn't the first time Amanda has turned heads this week. On Monday, the presenter wore a beautifully fitted jacquard trouser suit by The Fold, which has some beautiful bargain vintage pieces on sale at Vestiaire Collective.

