Kim Kardashian is ready for sweatshirt weather - and we're kind of shocked

Kim Kardashian is getting into shades of grey this fall, but it's not what you think!

The Kardashians star wants us to slip into something a little more comfortable with Wednesday's new SKIMS drop, following up the launches of the ultra-sheer perforated seamless collection and sizzling lace looks with... sweats!

And not just any kind of sweats, but roomy, baggy, comfy sweats that feel cozy soft against the skin and literally only come in two shades of grey: heather and light heather, to be exact.

Basically, it's just what we need for sweater (okay, sweatshirt!) weather.

KIM WEARS: Cotton Fleece Hoodie, $72 / £70, and shorts, $54 / £54

Kim slipped into the new cotton fleece sweatshirt and shorts on Instagram, explaining the surprising new collection: "I've been really wanting to get sweats right and this, we got it right. This feels like vintage-y, thin enough but thick enough, if that makes sense... They're not too tight, this is like, perfection."

SELLING FAST: Cotton fleece bralette, $36 / £36 and jogger, $68 / £66

If you're envisioning yourself on a run to Target or chilling out at home wearing the comfy fleece hoodie, sweatpants, shorts or bralette, you're not the only one.

Just check out the very relatable shoot starring Kim and BFFs Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro rocking the cotton fleece looks with a convenience store as a backdrop - a real contrast to the super glam SKIMS Swim poolside campaign that had jaws dropping.

As the beauty mogul herself said: "I'm kind of obsessing over these." Same, Kim, same!

