Strictly’s Gemma Atkinson is a vision in £32 slinky midi dress

Strictly’s Gemma Atkinson latest collaboration with In The Style has just dropped - and it’s a gooden.

The actress first teamed with the fashion brand in January of this year, with regular drops filled with stylish dresses, swimwear, jumpers and activewear items being released. Her latest collab is packed with cosy autumn pieces for the new season - and fans are going wild her khaki collared dress.

It may have just dropped, but the midi dress is already selling out fast, so you'll need to act fast if you love it...

Ruched rib midi dress, £32, In The Style

The button-up midi is ultra-flattering with its figure-hugging design and ruched front - and we think it will make the perfect staple piece for autumn. We recommend teaming it with a pair of trainers and a leather jacket for an effortlessly chic daywear look, or opt for some chunky boots and a longline coat as the weather gets colder.

The radio presenter took to Instagram to share some snaps of her new launch. She captioned the post: "Autumn is on the way and my next collection with @inthestyle is the perfect capsule collection to take you into the cooler months..."

Ribbed knitted bodysuit, £30, In the Style

She continued: "Whether it's the nursery/ school drop off, coffee run or dog walk, we've got you covered! I'm bringing back some of your previous favourite pieces in more autumnal tones, as well as some new cargo pants and tracksuits that I know you're going to love! (who doesn't love a cosy tracksuit to throw on)."

Fans were quick to express their love for the khaki midi, with one writing: "I love the green dress! You look amazing." Another added: "Love everything! Especially the khaki dress."

The mum-of-one, who is married to Strictly pro dancer Gorka Márques, designed the collection to be the "ultimate feel-good pieces" for shoppers to feel their most confident self.

Filled with warm winter coats, knitted jumper dresses and loungewear, the collection offers pieces that will keep you warm through the colder months that are still super stylish, and all of the items are available in sizes 6-24.

