Malia Obama's style evolution - see how she's changed The oldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama is all grown up

Malia Obama was only ten-years-old when her father, Barack Obama, was elected as the 44th President of the United States and they moved into The White House.

The oldest of Barack and Michelle's children has come a long way since then and carved a career path for herself at the age of 24 as a screenwriter.

Not only has she academically matured but her style has evolved too. She's gone from a shy, little girl wearing dresses and bows and clinging onto her father's hand to an adult, who now rocks waist-length braids and is comfortable in her own eclectic and casual style.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Malia and Sasha Obama's style evolution

Most recently, Malia stepped out in New York with her reported boyfriend, Dawit Eklund.

The former Harvard student covered up in an oversized, denim shirt and baggy, white pants.

She looked cool and relaxed in dark sunglasses as the pair took a stroll through the busy streets of the Big Apple.

Malia grew up in The White House

Malia appears comfortable and confident going into a new phase of her life as she works for Donald Glover as a screenwriter for his Amazon series, and her sister, Sasha, has started university at USC.

The young women both relocated to Los Angeles - Sasha followed Malia after several months of her being there - and are now living in Brentwood near the campus where Sasha is a student.

Both Malia and Sasha have, not surprisinly, changed a lot since they were little girls

Both Barack and Michelle are incredibly proud of their children, and earlier this year when Malia turned 24, her mom penned a sweet tribute which gave a glimpse into her personality.

"24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world," she wrote on Instagram.

Malia is confident with her casual appearance and fashionable braided hair

"I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy."

Barack also paid tribute to Malia on his own Instagram page, sharing another cute baby photo of his oldest child alongside the words: "Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become—you’ll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up."



