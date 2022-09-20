Amanda Holden is so 80s glam in two-piece tuxedo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has shown fashion fans that she can rock clingy cashmere, faux leather and Princess Kate-inspired spots this month - and she looked like an 80s icon in her latest mini-two-piece look.

The Heart Breakfast star arrived at her Leicester Square radio studios on Tuesday afternoon wearing a bright turquoise, two-piece tailored mini dress. The shoulder-padded, button-down dress featured an open back that lent to the mum two's dramatic entrance as she made her way across the windy square and into the building.

The ingenious outfit separates into a halterneck dress with a cropped jacket that fits over the top. The perfect office-to-party look!

Amanda's two-piece dress had the wow factor

Amanda wore her blonde hair loose and matched her black stiletto court shoes with her black and gold chain handbag and large sunglasses. The presenter donned gold jewellery which tied in with the bag and she was good to go!

If you love Amanda's look then you will be delighted to know that it is currently in the Karen Millen sale and is available in a wide range of sizes.

Stretch Two-Piece Dress, was £199 now £159.20, Karen Millen

Last Friday, Amanda wore a much softer blue hue as she paid tribute to the late Queen by interviewing the now infamous queue at Westminster Hall. The star's approachable forget-me-not-blue outfit, featuring a mini skirt and matching cashmere top and coat, led her to be approached by dozens of mourners.

Amanda's softer blue hue

Amanda later posted a message to fans on Instagram: "My privilege to talk to some of you queuing and coming out of Westminster Hall this morning."

Whatever the occasion, Amanda always knows what to wear.

