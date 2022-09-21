﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Margot Robbie's on-trend Mango suit is exactly what we need in our autumn wardrobes

The Amsterdam star was looking cool in NYC

Margot Robbie has already shown her versatility as an actor in films ranging from I Tonya and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to the upcoming Barbie movie - but she’s also proving to be a true chameleon when it comes to style.

MORE: Margot Robbie's best Barbie fashion looks: see all the photos

Margot has been wearing an endless array of amazing looks as she promotes her new movie Amsterdam in New York City.  

RELATED: 19 best trouser suits to wear for any occasion

SHOP: 10 stylish blouses to refresh your office wardrobe

She had a royal-inspired moment in a statement-collared polka dot midi by Kate Middleton-favourite Alessandra Rich.

The designer dress, for an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was a 180-degree style turn from her earlier menswear inspired suit from budget-friendly brand Mango.

Margot looked so chic out and about in NYC in the high street trouser suit

If you love the Australian star’s three-piece suit from the high street retailer, which she wore while out and about in Tribeca, you’ll be thrilled to know it’s still available to shop!

The look includes a structured blazer, a Kate Moss-esque waistcoat and matching trousers featuring a trendy split hem.

Margot styled the Mango ensemble with high heels and wore the waistcoat with nothing underneath - perfect for a more laid back city look.

Each of the three pieces could be worn separately, of course, or just add a stylish Mango blouse and you’ll really mean business!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about margot robbie

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back