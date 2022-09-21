Margot Robbie's on-trend Mango suit is exactly what we need in our autumn wardrobes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Margot Robbie has already shown her versatility as an actor in films ranging from I Tonya and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to the upcoming Barbie movie - but she’s also proving to be a true chameleon when it comes to style.

Margot has been wearing an endless array of amazing looks as she promotes her new movie Amsterdam in New York City.

She had a royal-inspired moment in a statement-collared polka dot midi by Kate Middleton-favourite Alessandra Rich.

The designer dress, for an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was a 180-degree style turn from her earlier menswear inspired suit from budget-friendly brand Mango.

Margot looked so chic out and about in NYC in the high street trouser suit

If you love the Australian star’s three-piece suit from the high street retailer, which she wore while out and about in Tribeca, you’ll be thrilled to know it’s still available to shop!

Structured blazer, £119.99 / $199.99

Trousers, £69.99 / $119.99

Waistcoat, £49.99 / $119.99

The look includes a structured blazer, a Kate Moss-esque waistcoat and matching trousers featuring a trendy split hem.

Margot styled the Mango ensemble with high heels and wore the waistcoat with nothing underneath - perfect for a more laid back city look.

Each of the three pieces could be worn separately, of course, or just add a stylish Mango blouse and you’ll really mean business!

