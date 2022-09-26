Molly-Mae Hague's £45 ASOS grey dress in her pregnancy reveal is selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Congratulations are in order for Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, who are expecting their first child together.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the Love Island stars posted a beautiful black and white video on Instagram, which showed Molly-Mae cradling her growing baby bump – too cute!

WATCH: Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announce their surprise pregnancy

A style icon, and Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing, Molly-Mae wore a gorgeous knitted dress from Topshop at ASOS for her heartwarming pregnancy reveal, and unsurprisingly, fans are eager to shop it.

Priced at £45, the mum-to-be can be seen wearing the Topshop knitted midi dress in grey, which features a cosy roll neck and a statement side split.

GET THE LOOK:

Topshop Knitted Midi Dress, £45, ASOS

Perfect for autumn, it's the kind of dress that can be teamed with trainers, ankle boots or even heels. Our advice? You better act quick because Molly-Mae's dress is already flying off the shelves, and we reckon it won't be around for much longer.

After sharing the news on Instagram, the couple were of course inundated with well wishes from friends and fans.

The couple couldn't have looked happier

Maura Higgins, who starred alongside Molly-Mae and Tommy on season five of Love Island, wrote:

"AND THERE WE GO I'M CRYING AGAIN!!!!!! LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH."

Meanwhile, Francesca Allen commented "Omg congratulations to you both," and Montana Brown replied "Stop this is amazing!!!! Congratulations love birds."

Molly-Mae and Tommy first met on Love Island in 2019

The couple has previously talked about their plans to start a family, with Tommy sharing his dreams for a "big family" in a recent clip on Molly-Mae's YouTube channel.

Molly-Mae's pregnancy news comes just after the 23-year-old opened up about her seven-year battle with endometriosis in a YouTube video, explaining: "From the age of 15 I knew something was really, really not right."

"I cannot explain the levels of pains I've experienced in recent years through my period. I've nearly called an ambulance on multiple occasions because of the level of pain I was in," the influencer said.

