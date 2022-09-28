Lorraine Kelly brings the sass in romantic Mango dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly turned up the heat in a ravishing red look to present her namesake ITV show on Wednesday, levelling up her autumn wardrobe with a Mango knot detail shirt dress.

LOOK: Lorraine Kelly looks incredible in the perfect leather pencil skirt

The Scottish presenter took to Instagram to share her outfit details with her 500k followers, showing off the figure-flattering dress that perfectly complemented her feminine silhouette. Complete with long sleeves, a button-down bodice, cinched waist and statement knot detail, Lorraine's £59.99 frock is a high street must-have this season. Did you spot it on Loose Women's Frankie Bridge last week?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly reveals her weightloss secrets

Lorraine teamed her glamorous workwear with a pair of sleek, pointed-toe heels in nude, accessorising with delicate hoop earrings.

The star's brunette tresses were teased into an elegant updo, as face-framing bangs highlighted her naturally defined features.

SEE: Lorraine Kelly's 'unromantic' proposal to husband Steve is not what you'd expect

Lorraine delighted fans with her romantic red shirt dress

If you're loving Lorraine's effortless workwear, the statement number is still available in most sizes on Mango's website. The evasé design, flowing skirt and shirt-style collar makes it the ultimate item for power dressing.

Amp it up with strappy heels, or elevate your business attire with heeled boots - a perfect timeless staple.

Knot Detail Shirt Dress, £59.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

"Gorgeous dress Lorraine you look so beautiful and your hair looks lovely," said a doting fan in the comments, as another agreed: "Red really suits you Lorraine."

"Lorraine, you look absolutely radiant. I really need to get on the WW train and slim down… you look fabulous…" commented a third fan.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly rocked Princess Diana-inspired wedding dress for 'traditional' castle nuptials

READ: Lorraine Kelly shares secret to weight loss – and Amanda Holden is a fan

Lorraine wowed viewers earlier this year by dropping three dress sizes, after downloading the WW app (formerly known as Weight Watchers), but it turns out the TV star has another secret up her sleeve for staying fit and healthy.

The Scottish star has recently changed up her lifestyle

In a new interview with South Wales magazine, Lorraine, 61, shares that she exercises regularly, walking her dog every day and doing online workouts as often as she can.

"I love wild water swimming," added the star. "I don't get to do it as much as I’d like, but now the weather's getting a wee bit better, I’ll try to do it once a week, for sure," Lorraine said.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.