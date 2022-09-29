Stacey Solomon's £38 knitted dress is all This Morning viewers are talking about

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking beautiful in blue, Stacey Solomon just made the most glamorous appearance on This Morning, and viewers can't stop talking about her outfit.

Joining Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on the This Morning sofa, the Loose Women star stepped out in a V-neck midi dress from her latest In The Style collection on Thursday, and it's already sold out, despite launching at the weekend.

Polishing off her wintery look with white leather ankle boots, Stacey's honey-hued hair was styled in effortless mermaid waves, while her makeup was kept natural and dewy.

Stacey's latest appearance on the show coincides with the launch of her brand new book: Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage: Crafting & Creating a Home with Love.

Stacey teamed her blue knitted dress from In The Style with white ankle boots

While fans are no doubt excited to read her book, we imagine they were equally keen to shop Stacey's dreamy knitted dress, which retails at £32.

Clearly, a popular choice, though it's already sold out online, we'd recommend checking stock regularly – you never know when it might become available again!

Stacey Solomon Blue Knitted Midi Dress, £38, In The Style

But of course, if you're eager to recreate her look ASAP, then we've found the perfect lookalike from Marks & Spencer.

Priced at £89, it features a similar belt at the waist, as well as a plunging V-neckline and long sleeves. An everyday staple, it'll go with everything from trainers to ankle boots and even heels.

GET THE LOOK:

Pure Merino Wool Belted Midi Jumper Dress, £89, Marks & Spencer

Ahead of her appearance on This Morning, Stacey took to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself as she posed with the latest edition of Tap To Tidy.

The caption read: "Actually so nervous to go on This Morning. It's been months since I've done live telly, I'm actually pooing myself. Also, just waiting to go on and realising I'm going to blend in with the sofa but here we go…"

She continued: "Chatting all things Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage. Happy Thursday everyone…love you lots," followed by a heart emoji.

