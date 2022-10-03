We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge has finally re-launched her 'Frankie Faves' franchise after a break and we were so happy to see the stunning Loose Women star show us her favourite high street buys on Sunday.

READ: We’re obsessed with Frankie Bridge’s cut-out black midi dress and it’s finally back in stock

This week, the mother-of-two was channeling her inner autumn goddess, and presented some incredible knitted pieces. Our favourite has to be the hot pink jumper dress that came from high street mecca New Look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

Priced at just £29.99, the flattering style features a crew neckline, long sleeves, a split hem, midi length, ribbed knit fabric and cut in a lovely fit-and-flare design. Since Frankie shared the link, it's selling like hotcakes, so get in there fast should you wish to invest!

MORE: Frankie Bridge just found the perfect holiday dress from H&M – and it's under £40

Fans loved the look. One wrote: "That pink jumper dress!" Another quipped: "That hot pink dress! Wow."

We are loving Frankie's new dress

We last saw the brunette beauty last week as she shot her latest photoshoot with F&F at Tesco. The wife of Wayne Bridge shared a smouldering, up-close shot of herself with her makeup fully applied by her trusted professional, Malin Cole. The mother-of-two can be seen with her newly shaggy bob coiffed, perfectly glowing skin, and a luscious cream bodycon dress that had a plunging neckline.

Get the look!

Bright Pink Ribbed Knit Crew Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress, £29.99, New Look

Ahead of that, Frankie wowed the audience on Loose Women, rocking a bright red dress from Mango. Viewers were quick to comment on the striking style, which she teamed with a pair of glossy black thigh-high boots. So chic.

Taking to Instagram to share her latest getup, the former Saturdays singer wrote: "Finally back with the ladies again… and my first @loosewomen with an audience!!!"

MORE: 25 stunning celebrity bridesmaid dresses that will give you serious wedding inspiration

As always, fans instantly headed to the comments to express their love for the red frock. One wrote: "Love this dress sooo much!" Another added: "Gorgeous dress and I absolutely love your boots!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.