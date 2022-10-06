Michelle Keegan dazzles in two-tone midi dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan just wore her most glamorous look to date. The Brassic star shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of a photo shoot where she posed for the cameras in a high street number. Did we mention? It's perfect for autumn.

Michelle, 35, looked disco-ready in the sequin-clad midi number which featured a monochrome asymmetric design and a square neckline. She slipped on a pair of barely-there black heels with tie-up straps to complete her attention-commanding evening attire.

The actress wore her silky chocolate tresses down loose and showcased a camera-ready camera glow. She posed candidly for a professional photograph – looking at ease on set.

If Michelle's shimmering dress has caught your eye, well, we can't blame you. Sadly, the high street frock has flown off the shelves, but do not fret, as it is still available to rent online.

Michelle's two-tone dress was a true showstopper

Boasting a two-tone colour scheme and adjustable straps, this number is perfect for partying the night away during the cooler months. A pair of black heels and a small vintage-style evening clutch bag are essential accessories to complete your outfit.

Black and White Sequin Dress, £24 - £51, HURR

Michelle sparked some serious hair envy on Wednesday as she unveiled an elegant new look in time for autumn. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Our Girl star posted a sweet snap of herself bonding with a horse named Gracie. Standing at a side angle, the actress looked seriously stunning as she gently patted her equine friend.

Despite the sweet encounter, Michelle's glossy chestnut locks stole the show. Opting for a fuller look, the actress amped up her usual wavy hairdo with a set of extra long hair extensions. Michelle secured her voluminous locks with a silky black hair accessory.

Aptly dressed for October weather, Michelle slipped into a stylish outfit comprising khaki cargos, a long-sleeved top and a cropped black gilet. She completed her look with a touch of natural makeup and a nude manicure.

