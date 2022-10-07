GMB's Charlotte Hawkins is the epitome of elegance in figure-flattering LK Bennett mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Charlotte Hawkins has wowed ITV viewers yet again with another gorgeous look - and the ultra-flattering mini dress comes in the most perfect colour for autumn.

The presenter wore the L.K.Bennett dress on Good Morning Britain on Friday, and the tweed mini comes with the most beautiful detailing. If the £329 dress is out of your budget, we've found an almost identical dupe from Marks & Spencer for a fraction of the price. If you love it you'll need to hurry though, as it's selling out seriously fast.

Navy tweed dress, £329, L.K.Bennett

Charlotte teamed the dress with a pair of brown snake print heels to round off the elegant ensemble. Letting the dress do the talking, she opted for minimal accessories, styling her blonde hair in signature loose curls. Stunning!

The navy tweed dress features a fitted band around the waist for the most flattering fit, with gold buttons down the front and a collar. We recommend teaming the mini frock with a pair of pastel heels to elevate the sophisticated look.

Finery London midi dress, £89, Marks & Spencer

The Finery London dress from Marks & Spencer is so similar to the LK.Benett version with its vintage-inspired fit and button detailing. The midi has a loose-fitting skirt, with lightly puffed sleeves that add to the feminine look.

The M&S style is perfect for any occasion, dress it up with a pair of heels for a glam evening outfit, or opt for trainers or ballet pumps for an effortlessly stylish daywear look.

It's not the first time that Charlotte has got Good Morning Britain viewers talking with her breathtaking looks - and we can't wait to see what she wears next!

