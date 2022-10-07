Celeb-loved bags under $150 on sale at Saks: Princess Kate, JLo faves and MORE

Karen Silas
Saks Fifth Avenue’s sale has designer bags loved by Princess Kate, JLo, Reese Witherspoon, Sofia Vergara and Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, from Staud to Mansur Gavriel
It’s not often you can find a celebrity approved bag that won’t break the bank. Enter: the Saks designer bag sale!
We spotted so many bargains, from Kendall and Gigi’s favorite baguette style Staud, to Princess Kate’s go-to brand and the bucket bag that is beloved by celebrities from Mindy Kaling to Sofia Vergara.
You might usually have to pay a pretty penny for these A-list purses and totes, but now’s your chance to get one for up to 50% off.
Kendall Jenner - Staud Moon Bag
The chic baguette style moon bag is extremely popular with the A-list fashion set. Sophie Turner, Elsa Hosk, Gigi Hadid and Kristen Bell all have this purse in their wardrobes.
STAUD Raffia Moon Tote, was $295 now $128.03, Saks Fifth Avenue
STAUD Mini Moon Leather Hobo Bag, was $250 now $108.50, Saks Fifth Avenue
JLo: Coach
JLo has said she’s ‘obsessed’ with her Tabby Coach bag, and also has the Field tote in her collection - she even had it tucked under her seat on NBA date night with Ben Affleck.
COACH Field 22 Pebble Leather Tote, was $350 now $151.90, Saks Fifth Avenue
Princess Kate - DeMellier
The Princess of Wales carried a DeMellier bag as recently as this week! This is a rare chance to get one for less than $150.
DeMellier Mini Los Angeles Leather Tote, was $450 to $139.50, Saks Fifth Avenue
Mindy Kaling - Mansur Gavriel bucket bag
The Mansur Gavriel bucket bag has so many A-list fans, from Emilia Clarke to Mindy Kaling and Sofia Vergara, who has the bag in multiple colors.
Mansur Gavriel x Marimekko Mini Printed Canvas Bucket Bag, was $395 now $122.45, Saks Fifth Avenue
