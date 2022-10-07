Celeb-loved bags under $150 on sale at Saks: Princess Kate, JLo faves and MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s not often you can find a celebrity approved bag that won’t break the bank. Enter: the Saks designer bag sale!

We spotted so many bargains, from Kendall and Gigi’s favorite baguette style Staud, to Princess Kate’s go-to brand and the bucket bag that is beloved by celebrities from Mindy Kaling to Sofia Vergara.

You might usually have to pay a pretty penny for these A-list purses and totes, but now’s your chance to get one for up to 50% off.

Kendall Jenner - Staud Moon Bag

The chic baguette style moon bag is extremely popular with the A-list fashion set. Sophie Turner, Elsa Hosk, Gigi Hadid and Kristen Bell all have this purse in their wardrobes.

STAUD Raffia Moon Tote, was $295 now $128.03, Saks Fifth Avenue

STAUD Mini Moon Leather Hobo Bag, was $250 now $108.50, Saks Fifth Avenue

JLo: Coach

JLo has said she’s ‘obsessed’ with her Tabby Coach bag, and also has the Field tote in her collection - she even had it tucked under her seat on NBA date night with Ben Affleck.

COACH Field 22 Pebble Leather Tote, was $350 now $151.90, Saks Fifth Avenue

Princess Kate - DeMellier

The Princess of Wales carried a DeMellier bag as recently as this week! This is a rare chance to get one for less than $150.

DeMellier Mini Los Angeles Leather Tote, was $450 to $139.50, Saks Fifth Avenue

Mindy Kaling - Mansur Gavriel bucket bag

The Mansur Gavriel bucket bag has so many A-list fans, from Emilia Clarke to Mindy Kaling and Sofia Vergara, who has the bag in multiple colors.

Mansur Gavriel x Marimekko Mini Printed Canvas Bucket Bag, was $395 now $122.45, Saks Fifth Avenue

