Fearne Cotton’s new purple suit is giving us major Princess Kate vibes

Remember Princess Kate's ultra-chic purple blazer suit? Fearne Cotton is channeling the look in her latest Nobody's Child collection - and we're obsessed.

The Nobody's Child purple suit is almost identical to the Emilia Wickstead two-piece worn by the Princess of Wales during her visit to Northern Ireland last year - and thankfully, it's still available to shop.

Kate teamed her trouser suit with a navy turtleneck and matching heels

The tailored blazer boasts a relaxed fit, with a stylish double-breasted silhouette. The bold purple is the perfect colour for autumn, and we recommend teaming it with a pair of strappy heels for a chic party-season look, or dress it down with trainers for an effortlessly smart workwear ensemble.

The mother-of-two looks stunning in the chic trouser suit, which she teamed with a black top and gold jewellery.

Fearne Cotton blazer, £95, and matching trousers, £65, Nobody's Child

Princess Kate sported her matching purple suit as she visited the Ulster University Magee Campus back in September of last year. She looked the epitome of elegance in the designer suit, which she paired with a navy turtleneck and matching heels.

It's not the first time the TV star has mirrored Princess Kate's enviable style, the 41-year-old's her summer drop with Nobody's Child saw a floral midi dress that looked just like the Faithfull the Brand frock worn by the royal back in 2020.

The suit is part of the second installment for AW22 for the collaboration between Fearne's lifestyle brand The Happy Place and Nobody's Child, and it's the first brand partnership for the clothing brand.

