Ruth Langsford rocks M&S cashmere jumper that's sure to sell out

Making a stylish start to the week, Ruth Langsford returned to our screens on Monday for another episode of Loose Women – and her latest look is perfect for autumn.

Wrapping up warm in a cashmere jumper by Marks & Spencer, the TV star nailed business casual in her animal print knit, which she teamed with tailored trousers by Hobbs, gold hoop earrings and black stilettos.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford films inside Hollywood-worthy wardrobe - and wow

Joining her Loose Women co-stars Jane Moore, Janet Street-Porter and Katie Piper on the panel, Ruth certainly stood out in her camel-coloured jumper, which she complimented, beautifully, with natural and dewy makeup.

Loving her tiger print knit? Good news – you can shop it online for £99.

Ruth teamed her animal print jumper with tailored trousers and heels

Part of M&S' Autograph collection, this gorgeous V-neck has been crafted from responsibly sourced cashmere and designed in a comfortable relaxed fit. Adorned with long sleeves and ribbed trims that help to lock in heat, it really is as functional as it is fashionable. Infinitely versatile, you can also style it in a variety of ways, depending on the occasion.

Heading to the office? Take a leaf out of Ruth's book and coordinate your new knit with fitted trousers and heels, or maybe a nice pencil skirt!

Going for a more casual vibe? Add a pair of indigo jeans and brown knee-high boots, plus a tailored coat for good measure.

GET THE LOOK:

Animal Print Cashmere Jumper, £99, Marks & Spencer

Since launching her QVC collection, Ruth has become an undisputed fashion icon, with fans looking to the star for inspiration, and she recently shared some exciting news on Instagram.

Posting a video of her latest design, the Faux Suede Coatigan (£60), Ruth could be seen twirling in an autumnal brown version, among others.

Sparking a reaction from her one million followers, the mum-of-one was almost immediately inundated with compliments.

"I absolutely love this coatigan. Lovely fit and lovely colour I bought the toffee. So many compliments. Had the pleasure in saying it's a Ruth Langsford you know," wrote one. "Looking fabulous," added another.

Meanwhile a third penned: "I love your outfits Ruth and I've copied a few of your ideas, if you dont mind me saying so!"

