Shania Twain looks incredible in nothing but a hat and cowboy boots The country singer is known for her iconic style

Shania Twain is every inch a fashion icon as she is a country music legend - and her doting fans can't get enough of her latest looks.

LOOK: Inside Shania Twain's $13m tropical beachfront home that could be a luxury resort

Taking to Instagram, the 57-year-old star shared a set of incredible photos to promote her new album Waking Up Dreaming, exploring her androgynous sense of style with a series of daring new looks. The Man! I Feel Like a Woman hitmaker rocked an oversized tailored suit in many of the snaps, adding a slick black tie and an untucked shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain recreates iconic fashion look in nothing but a cowboy hat and boots

Other images show the Canadian songstress wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and Barbie-pink Western boots adorned with an abstract white print.

Shania's famous brunette mane was teased into a voluminous 70s-style blowout complete with edgy layers and feathered bangs. Her ageless features were highlighted with fluttery lashes, a honey-hued bronzer and glowy highlighter.

MORE: Shania Twain loves this facial oil so much she gifted it to all her friends

Shania brought back her iconic fashion looks for her new album artwork

"The iconic looks that I’m known for through my career go both ways - fashion doesn’t have a gender to me," explained Shania in the caption of her Instagram post.

"And the photoshoot for Waking Up Dreaming was no different, I wanted to play with masculinity and femininity... as I have done my whole life," she added. ⁠

READ: Shania Twain recreates iconic leopard print look in high-cut bodysuit and heels

RELATED: Shania Twain's rare glimpses into breathtaking Lake Geneva home

Fans were quick to react to the star's empowering post, rushing to the comments to share their love for her album artwork. "You wear it so well Man! I feel like a woman," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Yesss [clapping emoji] love a good suit!!!!"

"I’ve always loved your style!" gushed a third fan, while a fourth comment read: "Beautiful inside and out."

Shania has long been known as a style icon

It's not the first time this week we've been enamoured with Shania's unrivalled sense of style. The 57-year-old rocked a pair of flattering skinny jeans in London this month, which she teamed with a charcoal grey poncho-style jumper and a pair of platform leather boots.

Shania completed her fall outfit with an impressively bouffant hairdo, dewy makeup and delicate jewellery.

Documenting her surprise visit, the That Don't Impress Me Much singer captioned her post: "While I was in London promoting Waking Up Dreaming I got the chance to join @jessieware and Lennie Ware for an episode of their wonderful podcast @tablemannerspodcast."

Read more HELLO! US stories here