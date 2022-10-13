Kim Kardashian's $36 'bombshell' Skims LBD is finally back in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fans of Kim Kardashian's Skims dresses, rejoice! The sell-out cotton collection is finally back in stock - and one item that’s sure to fly off the virtual shelves is the $36 (£58) Cotton Rib Tank Dress, which shoppers are calling ‘the best dress ever’.

The dress comes in three colours - the off-white ‘Bone’, ‘Light Heather Grey’ and ‘Soot’ - which is basically the perfect, ultra-flattering LBD.

This popular Skims look currently has a 4.8-star out of 5 rating, and reviewers are absolutely raving about it.

Cotton Rib Tank Dress, $36 / £58, SKIMS

“The best dress ever!” enthused one, while another said, “Just buy all of them. This is an absolute staple now in my closet. Super comfortable and fits like a glove.”

Khloe Kardashian wore a $78 (£78) Skims bodysuit on the October 12 episode of The Kardashians

"Bombshell," enthused a reviewer. "I cannot say enough about Skims dresses. I feel so incredibly sexy and comfortable at the same time! I used to live in sweats and baggy shirts, not anymore!"

One caveat - the Cotton Rib Knit dress is a mini, so we recommend sizing up if you’d like it to hit closer to the knee.

“Love - I knew this was short so I sized way up," reports one shopper. "It’s still body forming and it’s length is now at the top of my knees. I’m 59 yo and don’t need it short. It’s so comfy and soft. I love it. My usual size is a XL-2X. I ordered a 4X.”

The dress is the perfect layering basic, and will also be a fabulous look for the summer months, too! And if you're looking for more wardrobe staples, check out the Essential Mock Neck Bodysuit in black. Khloé Kardashian rocked it on the October 12 episode of The Kardashians, and it is super chic.

And as far as the LBD, add to basket… before it sells out again!

