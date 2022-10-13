Rachel Stevens looks seriously incredible in dreamy satin gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens' fans were thrilled to see the mum-of-two return to the 'red carpet' this week in the most stunning satin gown. And what's more, you can shop the look on the high street!

SEE: Rachel Stevens rocks Kate Middleton-style dress and we love it

The 44-year-old singer looked wonderful in a plunging, ruffled frock as she arrived for the launch of her new clothing collection, 'Oasis by Rachel Stevens,' on Tuesday. Rachel's black and red rose-printed dress wrapped neatly around her hourglass-shaped figure and the puffed, elbow-length sleeves and fit and flared midi skirt was so dreamy. The newly-single star wore her dark blonde tresses down in loose waves and looked radiant as she posed for photos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Stevens debuts a new floaty cut-out party dress

Days earlier, Rachel had been unable to contain her excitement over the dress when she shared a preview photo and a personal message for fans on Instagram.

The former S Club 7 stars red carpet arrival

SEE: Rachel Stevens' new cosy jumper is guaranteed to sell out

MORE: Rachel Stevens wows in cut-out dress - wait 'til you see the back

Rachel wrote: "Hope you’re having a great weekend lovelies. Sharing one of my favourite dresses from my @oasisfashion collection. I love the beautiful floral print and slinky satin fabric of this dress and my all-time favourite detail of a statement puff shoulder."

Rachel shared a preview snap of the dress on Instagram

The star's 291k Instagram fans flocked to shower Rachel with compliments, one replied, "looking absolutely fantastic Rachel" and another added, "stunning my friend... Stunning". Rachel has retained countess die-hard S Club 7 fans and one eagerly jumped in to say that they had "loved you since S Club 7 Rach!"

However, for most fans, it was all about the "fabulous dress".

Floral Twist Satin Midi Dress, now £79.20 was £99, Oasis

If you love Rachel's dress you can get the look now for £79.20, reduced from £99 while it is on special promotion in sizes 6 to 18.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.