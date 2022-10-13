Holly Willoughby turns heads in figure-hugging leather midi skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Leather arguably never goes out of style, but from oversized blazers to wide-leg trousers, right now it's absolutely everywhere. Case in point? Holly Willoughby and her penchant for a leather skirt.

In recent weeks the mum-of-three has stepped out in a white leather Massimo Dutti midi and an A-line DB X Wyse leather skirt in an oxblood shade. On Thursday she championed the look again, wearing a figure-hugging faux leather skirt to host This Morning.

The pencil skirt is from Warehouse and it's still available to shop in every size. It comes in a gorgeous autumnal burgundy shade and retails for less than £50.

Faux leather pencil skirt, £47.50, Warehouse

Holly wore hers with a white cashmere jumper from Pure Collection and her trusty Gianvito Rossi 105 suede pumps in beige. She’s styled similar pieces with a pussy bow blouse (also a favourite of Princess Kate) and white silk shirt. On colder days, we'd love it paired with chunky boots and a cosy knit.

Leather midi skirts were seen all over the street style set at Fashion Week, which should come as no surprise as they featured heavily in the AW22 shows. With a mini skirt resurgence in full swing, it's a welcome trend for those who want to wear something more office-appropriate.

Reiss Reagan high-rise leather pencil skirt, £228, Selfridges

Looking for a burgundy pencil skirt in real leather? Reiss has a forever piece available at Selfridges, but be quick, it’s selling out super fast.

