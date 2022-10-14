Holly Willoughby's favourite £25 dress is selling like hotcakes - act fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's no doubt about it, Holly Willoughby sure does wear some gems on This Morning week in, week out, doesn't she?

We lose track of all her wonderful looks, but some definitely do stick in our heads and one of them is this stunning floral mini dress in sugary, pastel shades from Nobody's Child.

The mother-of-three wore the style in March and it was originally £65, but has now gone down to just £25 in the sale. Erm, wow!

The site says of the pretty style: "When it comes to dresses that do it all, this Serena mini is top of the list. Flirty and fun, this thigh-grazing style nips in at the waist, features mid-length sleeves and is patterned with florals placed on broderie anglaise cotton. Fluttering ruffles give it an ultra-feminine edge that's perfect for every occasion. Pair with heels for parties and fancier events."

Holly looked stunning in her Nobody's Child dress

It's selling out fast, so don't delay should you wish to invest!

Holly's dress:

Serena Mini Dress, £25, Nobody's Child

Although Holly has a whopping 8 million Instagram followers who adore keeping up to date with her outfits on the days she appears on television, she confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion.

She previously said: "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she said. "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

