Stacey Solomon's sellout knitted dress is finally back in stock – but not for long

Back in September, Stacey Solomon debuted her latest In The Style collection – and it quickly flew off the virtual shelves.

Full of jumpers, cardigans and more cosy styles, there was one design in particular that sparked a fan frenzy – the blue knitted V-neck midi dress.

Priced at £38, Stacey wore the new-season style on This Morning while promoting her latest book – Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage: Crafting & Creating a Home with Love.

While sitting on the This Morning sofa with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, all fans could talk about was Stacey's stunning dress, which she teamed with white leather ankle boots, and of course, it quickly sold out everywhere.

Blue Knitted V-neck Midi Dress, £38, In The Style

Delighting fashion fans with news of a restock, Stacey's winter-ready dress is finally available to shop on In The Style again – but not for long.

Unsurprisingly, the affordable design has already become one of the most in-demand pieces on the site – for a second time – so we'd recommend racing to checkout.

Stacey wore her In The Style dress on This Morning

Available to shop in both blue and camel, the knitted dress has been made with care using recycled polyester. Featuring a V-neckline, a waist-cinching tie belt and long sleeves, it can be styled with everything from trainers to tights and boots this autumn.

Prior to releasing her new collection, Stacey took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

Camel Knitted V-neck Midi Dress, £38, In The Style

"My autumn collection launches today, I'm sooo excited but as always it makes my tummy go!" she wrote.

"I just wanted to say thank you for all of your messages, they've been so so amazing! And I genuinely meant it when I say just getting your feedback is just the most important and special thing to me."

She continued: "I'm so proud of the sizing in all of our collections…" she wrote. "Everything goes from size 6-28 and there's petite and tall options too. It's always been so important to us to be as size inclusive as possible because every body is different."

