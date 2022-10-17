Frankie Bridge's £16.80 revealing halter dress is selling out at the speed of light

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge is back in the game when it comes to her weekly 'Frankie Faves' franchise she shares on Instagram each week. On Sunday evening, the stunning star decided to showcase festive Christmas dresses, ready for the upcoming party season. Wahoo!

The wife of Wayne Bridge's style tends to be classic and simple, so we knew there would definitely not be an abundance of sequins here! Sure enough, the Loose Women star shared some well-cut numbers, including this stunning frock from online brand Nasty Gal.

The singer looked nothing short of sensational in her slinky frock, which was known as the 'Double Layer Ribbed Halter Neck Midi Dress' and is on sale for just £16.80!

Backless and cut in a midi length, it's the type of style that can be jazzed up with jewellery and snazzy shoes or one could add a blazer and flats for a more formal look.

Frankie's had a busy few days; last week she had two awards ceremonies back to back, and graced the red carpet with two jaw-dropping designer dresses.

Get the look!

Double Layer Ribbed Halter Neck Midi Dress, £16.80, Nasty Gal

On Wednesday, the former Saturdays band member went to the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2022, wearing a seriously foxy, leather-look dress which featured a cut-out middle section. Wow! Frankie's dress was designed by Rick Owens, a label loved by the Kardashians.

The next day, the 33-year-old shimmered as she posed for photographs outside the OVO Arena in Wembley for the National Television Awards.

Frankie rocked a beautiful, floor-length tangerine number that was sleeveless and came with a transparent mesh detail at the waist, showing off her washboard abs. Wow! She added high heels and eye-catching gold jewellery into the mix.

