Jane Moore's Marks & Spencer jumper is selling like hotcakes

Megan Bull
Jane Moore wowed fans in a lilac Marks & Spencer jumper on Monday's episode of Loose Women. Shop it for £89.
Proving that pastels aren't just for summer, Jane Moore returned to Loose Women on Monday, and her lovely lilac jumper is one of Marks & Spencer's most in-demand styles right now.
Stepping out in a luxurious cashmere knit, priced at £89, the TV star paired her autumnal jumper with grey wide-leg trousers and black and white leather ankle boots. She rocked her signature sleek bob and opted for natural and dewy makeup.
WATCH: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons
A popular choice with M&S shoppers, it's hardly surprising that Jane's jumper is selling like hotcakes. Cut to a roomy relaxed fit, it features a contemporary collared V-neck and statement ribbed trims for added cosiness.
Available to shop in a variety of colours, it also comes in grey, cerise and pale blue. Infinitely versatile, the brand recommends styling your new favourite knit with a midi skirt and boots. Feeling more casual? Just add a tailored coat, jeans and box-fresh trainers.
Jane looked gorgeous in a lilac cashmere jumper from Marks & Spencer
When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Jane loves a high street buy, and last month she wowed in another ultra-chic yet affordable look.
GET THE LOOK:
Pure Cashmere Collared Relaxed Jumper, £89, Marks & Spencer
Appearing on the Loose Women panel in September, the presenter donned a bright blue button-up shirt from Jigsaw, which she tucked into a pair of black tailored trousers by Zara.
Completing her ensemble with patent leather boots by another of her go-to brands, & Other Stories, Jane couldn't have looked more sophisticated.
The TV star always looks so stylish on Loose Women
Posting an outfit of the day snap on Instagram, she captioned it:
"Blue, blue, electric blue, that's the colour of my…@insidejigsaw shirt on @loosewomen today. Trousers (new faves) by @zara and boots are old from @andotherstories @mothershoppers @makeupcouk."
Within moments, Jane's 155k followers were quick to shower her with endless compliments.
"You look stunning as always loved the show today," wrote one. "Elegant Lady Jane," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "That colour really suits you, Jane. You look fabulous."
