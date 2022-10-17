Jane Moore's Marks & Spencer jumper is selling like hotcakes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Proving that pastels aren't just for summer, Jane Moore returned to Loose Women on Monday, and her lovely lilac jumper is one of Marks & Spencer's most in-demand styles right now.

Stepping out in a luxurious cashmere knit, priced at £89, the TV star paired her autumnal jumper with grey wide-leg trousers and black and white leather ankle boots. She rocked her signature sleek bob and opted for natural and dewy makeup.

A popular choice with M&S shoppers, it's hardly surprising that Jane's jumper is selling like hotcakes. Cut to a roomy relaxed fit, it features a contemporary collared V-neck and statement ribbed trims for added cosiness.

Available to shop in a variety of colours, it also comes in grey, cerise and pale blue. Infinitely versatile, the brand recommends styling your new favourite knit with a midi skirt and boots. Feeling more casual? Just add a tailored coat, jeans and box-fresh trainers.

Jane looked gorgeous in a lilac cashmere jumper from Marks & Spencer

When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Jane loves a high street buy, and last month she wowed in another ultra-chic yet affordable look.

Pure Cashmere Collared Relaxed Jumper, £89, Marks & Spencer

Appearing on the Loose Women panel in September, the presenter donned a bright blue button-up shirt from Jigsaw, which she tucked into a pair of black tailored trousers by Zara.

Completing her ensemble with patent leather boots by another of her go-to brands, & Other Stories, Jane couldn't have looked more sophisticated.

The TV star always looks so stylish on Loose Women

Posting an outfit of the day snap on Instagram, she captioned it:

"Blue, blue, electric blue, that's the colour of my…@insidejigsaw shirt on @loosewomen today. Trousers (new faves) by @zara and boots are old from @andotherstories @mothershoppers @makeupcouk."

Within moments, Jane's 155k followers were quick to shower her with endless compliments.

"You look stunning as always loved the show today," wrote one. "Elegant Lady Jane," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "That colour really suits you, Jane. You look fabulous."

