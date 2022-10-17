﻿

Jane Moore's Marks & Spencer jumper is selling like hotcakes

The Loose Women star loves a high street buy

Proving that pastels aren't just for summer, Jane Moore returned to Loose Women on Monday, and her lovely lilac jumper is one of Marks & Spencer's most in-demand styles right now.

Stepping out in a luxurious cashmere knit, priced at £89, the TV star paired her autumnal jumper with grey wide-leg trousers and black and white leather ankle boots. She rocked her signature sleek bob and opted for natural and dewy makeup. 

A popular choice with M&S shoppers, it's hardly surprising that Jane's jumper is selling like hotcakes. Cut to a roomy relaxed fit, it features a contemporary collared V-neck and statement ribbed trims for added cosiness. 

Available to shop in a variety of colours, it also comes in grey, cerise and pale blue. Infinitely versatile, the brand recommends styling your new favourite knit with a midi skirt and boots. Feeling more casual? Just add a tailored coat, jeans and box-fresh trainers.

Jane looked gorgeous in a lilac cashmere jumper from Marks & Spencer

When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Jane loves a high street buy, and last month she wowed in another ultra-chic yet affordable look. 

Pure Cashmere Collared Relaxed Jumper, £89, Marks & Spencer

Appearing on the Loose Women panel in September, the presenter donned a bright blue button-up shirt from Jigsaw, which she tucked into a pair of black tailored trousers by Zara. 

Completing her ensemble with patent leather boots by another of her go-to brands, & Other Stories, Jane couldn't have looked more sophisticated. 

The TV star always looks so stylish on Loose Women

Posting an outfit of the day snap on Instagram, she captioned it:

"Blue, blue, electric blue, that's the colour of my…@insidejigsaw shirt on @loosewomen today. Trousers (new faves) by @zara and boots are old from @andotherstories @mothershoppers @makeupcouk."

Within moments, Jane's 155k followers were quick to shower her with endless compliments. 

"You look stunning as always loved the show today," wrote one. "Elegant Lady Jane," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "That colour really suits you, Jane. You look fabulous." 

