Lacey Turner's Marks & Spencer suit looks so expensive - we're blown away

On Monday evening, the gorgeous Lacey Turner wowed the crowds on the red carpet at the Inside Soap Awards and fans were enamoured with her incredible outfit.

The mother-of-two wore the most gorgeous black velvet suit that looked like a pricey designer buy, but it actually came from high street mecca Marks & Spencer and cost just £69 for the blazer, and £39.50 for the trousers. She teamed the separates with a pretty camisole and gold platform shoes. Stunning!

M&S said of the blazer online: "Add the finishing touch to your party outfit with this velvet blazer. It comes in a relaxed fit, with ruched sleeves and a shawl collar for a luxurious look. This piece contains added stretch for easy movement and is fully lined for a smooth feel. Faux pocket flaps on the front add an extra dash of smartness."

Lacey looked lovely in M&S

The look has had great reviews online. One shopper wrote: "Possibly the perfect blazer - I wish they did this cut in wool as well, as it would then be the perfect work blazer! Shawl collar and ruched sleeves are brilliant. Ideal for a party season jacket."

Velvet Relaxed Ruched Sleeve Blazer, £69, Marks & Spencer, Velvet Wide Leg Trousers, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Another quipped: "Absolutely gorgeous. I keep collecting these ruched-sleeve blazers that M&S have on sale and I have rather too many in different colours! This is a perfect fit and style, just the right length and is very versatile."

Lacey won the All Time Icon Award and joined a host of big names in the soap world AT 100 Wardour Street, from Jennifer Metlcalf to Jacinta Stapleton. There were more than 90,000 votes cast, and Lacey, who played Stacey Slater, looked delighted to win the coveted award.

