Holly Willoughby's cosy M&S cardigan is the perfect wardrobe staple for autumn

Holly Willoughby’s chunky Marks & Spencer cardigan is exactly what we need for autumn - the perfect neutral knit that goes with just about everything.

The barefoot This Morning star modelled the new-in look on Instagram, looking gorgeous in the cardie, which she paired with a beautiful £39.50 M&S floral midi and cinched at the waist with a belt.

And not only did she give us some fashion inspo with the snap, she took it one step further and even gave some styling advice!

Alongside the M&S campaign snap, Holly wrote: “Nothing says autumn quite like a cosy knit... And this one from @marksandspencer is a seasonal staple.

"I’ve paired mine with a dress, but you could throw on a pair of mom jeans for a more casual look instead. Hurry before it sells out!"

M&S Collection Ribbed V-Neck Relaxed Longline Cardigan, more colours, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

We think that’s great advice - and there are plenty of options for your wardrobe since the look comes in oatmeal – the colour Holly is wearing – as well as vibrant pink and grey onyx.

HOLLY'S DRESS: M&S Collection floral dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

And with the relaxed V-neck style priced at just £29.50 we might have to get one in every shade!

Have you noticed that the neutral chunky cardigan has truly taken over the high street?

Selected Sira chunky knit cardigan, was £55 now £30, ASOS

And if you’re not too keen on longline silhouettes, shops like H&M, ASOS and Boden have cropped styles that come in different neutral colourways.

Rib Knit Cardigan, £17.99, H&M

If you’re a cashmere fan, we have good news - the M&S Autograph v-neck button front cardigan is in a similar relaxed fit but made from 100% cashmere. So lush...

Autograph Pure Cashmere V-Neck Button Front Cardigan, £119, Marks & Spencer

And for a trendy cropped style, take a look at Boden's luxe cashmere rib knit... Love!

Cashmere Rib Cardigan, £230, Boden

